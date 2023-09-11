'Taali' creators Arjun & Kartk laud Sushmita Sen, call her 'amazing'

The creative duo Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, who have garnered positive responses for the Sushmita Sen-starrer streaming series ‘Taali’, have shared their best memories from the shoot of the show, calling it an “amazing” experience. ‘Taali’ brings to screen the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune. Shreegauri revolutionised the transgender movement in the country, and the series shows her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in the country.

Talking to IANS, the creators revealed the behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of ‘Taali’, and also opened up on the inspiration behind the show.

Sharing memories, Arjun and Kartk said: “We made a whole lot of memories on the sets of ‘Taali’. Preparation for ‘Taali’ was an amazing experience.”

“Sushmita had to undergo massive transformation- both physical as well as emotional. Physical weight, body language, voice modulation, pronunciations were just a few peaks of the journey of Sushmita from Ganesh to Gauri,” they said.

The makers shared: “We had a rain sequence in the series. The whole team had prepared immensely for the same. Sushmita had high fever that day and still she continued to shoot it which was commendable, she also worked hard on dubbing. These are the behind the scenes of our shooting days of Taali.”

How did they approach Sushmita for the role?

The creators said: “Shreegauri was elated when we discussed Sushmita as the lead. They have very similar energy. They are strong, self-made achievers, very articulate, have striking charisma and a very powerful maternal instinct. Sushmita also has a very distinct voice that carries a lot of weight and we needed someone like her because the script has a lot of compelling dialogues. When we approached her with the role, she loved the concept.”

“However, she asked for some time to understand the script since it’s a biopic. After six months, she officially signed for the lead role and audiences have loved her commanding presence, her poise. Her performance honours Shreegauri and her life perfectly. Sushmita’s professionalism, punctuality and dedication were amazing and the result is for all to see,” they shared.

The duo further said: “As for ‘Taali’, it was a really important project for us. From the issue, story, casting and portrayal – we wanted to create a transformative experience for the audience and we are happy that we achieved that goal.”

About their future projects, they added: “We are working on a few projects currently and will announce them soon. We have bought the rights of a really interesting biopic and will start working on it soon. We are motivated to present many more unusual, clutter-breaking and transportive stories to the audience.”

‘Taali’ throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in the country.

Created by Arjun and Kartk, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ is a story of courage and change. It is streaming on JioCinema.