Taher Shabbir doesn't look at his characters through the lens of antagonists or protagonists

Actor Taher Shabbir, who is gearing up to play the negative part in the upcoming crime series ‘Kaala’, has shared that he never judges the right and wrong of his characters

By Agency News Desk
Actor Taher Shabbir, who is gearing up to play the negative part in the upcoming crime series ‘Kaala’, has shared that he never judges the right and wrong of his characters. For him, it’s about how much he can connect with the character to portray it with authenticity which eventually makes the character compelling enough for the audience.

The actor spoke to the media on Thursday and spoke about his character of Naman Arora: “I don’t look at his characters through the lens of protagonist or antagonist.”

Instead, the actor mentioned that to sketch a riveting performance an actor has to defend their character and its actions.

He further mentioned: “The trick is to defend the character, when you do that, you empathise with the character, and when you empathise with the character you become the character which automatically lends credibility and authenticity to the performance.”

‘Kaala’, created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar also stars Avinash Tiwary, Benedict Garrett, Rohan Mehra and Jitin Gulati. The series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 15.

