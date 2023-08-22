scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Tanuj Virwani plays a 'level-headed South Delhite' in 'Bajao'

Tanuj Virwani, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show 'Bajao', has shared that he plays a level-headed South Delhite in the series

By Agency News Desk
Tanuj Virwani plays a 'level-headed South Delhite' in 'Bajao'
Tanuj Virwani plays a 'level-headed South Delhite' in 'Bajao'

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show ‘Bajao’, has shared that he plays a level-headed South Delhite in the series. The actor said yes to the project as it promised a palette change for him who otherwise gets approached for roles with darker plots and themes.

The comedy series, which also stars rapper Raftaar in his acting debut, follows the escapades of three young men as they navigate the challenges of success and survival in the Punjabi music scene. Promising a side-splitting laugh fest and a tale of maturation and male friendship, the show is based in Delhi and delves into the amusing and eccentric realm of the Punjabi music business, replete with flamboyant and unconventional characters, as well as stylish rappers.

Talking about his character in the show, Tanuj said: “Ved is a typical South Delhite. He loves having a good time in life. But he is also level headed and has his eye on his future and how he needs to get there. It is fresh for me. I usually get approached to do series and stories that are of a darker palette. This is a fun show and a character that was interesting. It is younger and challenging for me. I could play around with my clothes, look, language, hairstyle.”

The actor further mentioned that he has been meaning to do a laugh out loud comedy but those are in short supply on OTT.

“Everyone thinks only dark, gritty and intense things work. But this was high on novelty. Raftaar was not just for music but he is making his acting debut. In that sense, the series is a melting pot of genres and diverse actors. There is drama, camaraderie, and jokes which are organic. It was a no-brainer to get associated with this project,” he said.

‘Bajao’, produced by Jio Studios, will start streaming on JioCinema from August 25.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intermittent fasting may help Alzheimer patients improve memory, sleep
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Intermittent fasting may help Alzheimer patients improve memory, sleep

News

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever to star in family drama 'Yaatris'

Sports

I did it at Lord’s: Smith reveals details of wrist injury that rules him out of SA tour

News

Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kareena Kapoor Khan for upcoming project

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, flaunts her belly button piercing; Fan says, ‘Motherhood looks good on you...

Technology

YouTube sees over 1.7 bn views on AI tool-related videos in 2023

News

Raftaar didn't talk much on 'Bajao' sets to stay in character

Technology

Microsoft to sell off Activision Blizzard’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft

News

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has 6 different action directors from across the world

News

Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

News

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Amitabh Bachchan considers Abhishek Bachchan as his ‘friend’: We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US