Tara Sutaria: ‘Apurva’ truly reflects who I am in reality!

Tara Sutaria in a still from Apurva

Tara Sutaria is poised to undertake a distinctive role in “Apurva,” which will prove to be an exceptional change from her glamorous roles. This will be the first time that she will be portraying a character that is more demanding, and she will be carrying the weight of the entire film on her shoulders. Her portrayal of an intricate character in “Apurva” will undoubtedly demonstrate her versatility and acting skills.

Speaking about her belief in the role in “Apurva,” Tara shared, “It’s crucial to genuinely believe in what you’re doing, and I have a deep conviction in our film ‘Apurva’ ever since I met Nikhil sir and Murad Khetani sir during the narration. Apurva, truly reflects who I am in reality, despite the perception of me that’s shaped by my roles in other films. I hope people can see what I genuinely believe in.”

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal, the movie is presented by some of India’s leading creative powerhouses who have come together for this gritty thriller.

Star Studios presents Apurva, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production. Apurva is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios, streaming from November 15 onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar.

