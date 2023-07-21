scorecardresearch
‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ premiere announced

From the world of 'The Boys' comes 'Gen V', which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V

By Editorial Desk
'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

From the world of ‘The Boys’ comes ‘Gen V’, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.

They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, and P J Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

The first three episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video Friday, September 29, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series.

Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
WhatsApp releases update to fix emoji keyboard crash on Android beta
Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from 'Pushpa 2 The Rule', fans can't keep calm
Entertainment Today

