scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit

'The Crown' writers were forced to change the script for season six after it was revealed that the 54-year-old actress Gillian Anderson would not be returning.

By Agency News Desk
'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit
Gillian Anderson and Stephen Boxer in The Crown _ pic courtesy imdb

‘The Crown’ writers were forced to change the script for season six after it was revealed that Gillian Anderson would not be returning. The 54-year-old actress previously portrayed former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the show but, after scheduling conflicts prevented her from reprising the role, ‘The Crown’ writers had to hastily rewrite some of the scripts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim and she was a huge asset to ‘The Crown’. It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“As ever with the series, clever scripting will mean viewers will be none the wiser. It’s been another blow for producers in what’s already been a fairly dogged production.”

Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher in season four won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Meanwhile, Gillian previously insisted that ‘The Crown’ has made the royal family “more internationally loved, celebrated and understood.” She told Total Film magazine: “It’s a drama. There’s a lot of researchers involved and a lot of people checking and double-checking and triple-checking.”

“There’s a lot that has not been written about that could be written about. And if you knew the difference in those, you’d see there is a great deal of kindness and restraint. And I think, at the end of the day, there are incredibly compassionate and well-rounded takes on human beings.”

“And what you’re left with is properly, maturely drawn, complex characters. And there’s a lot that’s in there that one has to say; if you didn’t do it, we wouldn’t be writing about it. I think the whole family is more internationally loved, celebrated and understood in a way that they wouldn’t be were it not for the show.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'
Next article
Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hoping to make it more than two this week: Tsitsipas chasing his third Monte Carlo title

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar's 'Khajuraho', an example of Nepali architecture, is a picture of neglect

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Sakshi Rana scores six goals for Pritam Siwach Foundation

Sports

Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney

News

US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Sports

Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

Fashion n Lifestyle

'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months

News

Aasif Sheikh says viewers enjoys watching him transform into a woman on screen

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US