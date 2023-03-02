scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Mandalorian 3' director Rick Famuyiwa says production always took cinematic approach towards series

Director Rick Famuyiwa said though it's a web series, the approach to putting together 'The Mandalorian' has always been cinematic in terms of the scale and story.

By News Bureau
'The Mandalorian 3' director Rick Famuyiwa says production always took cinematic approach towards series
The Mandalorian 3

Director Rick Famuyiwa, who has helmed the third season of the streaming series ‘The Mandalorian’ of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, has said though it’s a web series, the approach to putting together the series has always been cinematic in terms of the scale and story.

He said: “The approach that we took with ‘The Mandalorian’ especially for this season was to tell one big story into eight parts compared to the first season which was quite contained in terms of the narrative. The way to work on the series has always been cinematic and that’s how we treated the whole story in terms of score, performances, scale and edit. We didn’t consider it a series but a film.”

He further spoke about the technology of virtual production involved in the making of the series. The series pioneered virtual production with StageCraft and has opened new avenues for preceding productions to work on this line of thought.

He said: “The first season with virtual production and the volume stage was a big learning experience for us. We were just jumping into new technology. By the time we got to the third season, we used our experience of two seasons with virtual production to our strength. We could manoeuvre our way around the technology and push the boundaries this season”.

‘The Mandalorian’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
‘Forgotten’ director Amar Sneh battling penury, health issues in Himachal
Next article
The Weeknd hits back at Rolling Stone
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Looking to take the opportunity of captaining Mumbai Indians with both hands, says Harmanpreet

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Aman Raj races into three-shot lead in round two

News

The Weeknd hits back at Rolling Stone

News

‘Forgotten’ director Amar Sneh battling penury, health issues in Himachal

Technology

Hackers use phishing, malware to target job seekers amid layoffs

Technology

Foxconn to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

Technology

Hubble video shows impact of NASA's asteroid defence mission

Health & Lifestyle

Eating oily fish, flaxseed can protect you against severe Covid

News

Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day

News

High chances of 'Killers of the Flower Moon', new 'Indiana Jones' making it to Cannes Film Fest

Sports

Top four teams to battle it out in semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League

Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

Technology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US