The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor's character Shelly is a doting father

By Editorial Desk
Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager

Talking about his relationship with his children, Sandeep Modi said, “My kids are my sanity. They mean the world to me. And I yearn to give them the same sense of comfort and strength that my parents gave me in my middle class upbringing.

He further adds, “It’s the small things that matter. My daughter and I have a regime we follow . However busy I am – I make it a point to try and make it before bedtime so I can read her a book. We even have a set morning regime for her and me. And my toddler and I get our me time when he is up, even at 4AM! Weekends are for them and if I am traveling for a shoot, I try to bring the whole family along if I can. The amount of peace and joy it brings me to be called their father, I won’t be able to express in any words. They are my world.”

Talking about Anil Kapoor’s character of Shelly Rungta in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager being a doting father, he said, “Shelly is a doting father. I love that he may be one of the richest men in the world but his world revolves around his young Taha. The stress on him seeing his boy under duress shows. And the fact that he lets go of all his smarts and takes an emotional call to allow Shaan close to him tells us what a loving dad Shelly is.”

Binge worthy, the best spy thriller, an absolute treat, incredibly mounted, adapted to perfection and many more. The Night Manager has been loved by fans, critics and the film fraternity equally, Disney+ Hotstar announced the date of Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2, now releasing on June 30, 2023. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans wondering what next?

Get set for a journey of twists, turns and thrill with The Night Manager: Part 2 on Disney+ Hotstar 30th June onwards

