'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response

The recently released OTT docu-series ‘The Romantics’ is garnering a lot of positive response and the director Smriti Mundhra feels that one reason that the audience is loving the series so much is that YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra appeared on camera after so many years.

The series talks about the legacy of one of the greatest filmmakers, Yash Chopra, his production house YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years. The director said: “The reaction to ‘The Romantics’ has been overwhelming and thrilling. I think the success of the series proves that nostalgia for movies is strong and that we as a society are still in love with cinema. I think the combination of star power, nostalgic pull, and of course, the must-see factor of Aditya Chopra’s first-ever interviews catapulted ‘The Romantics’ to this feat.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in the series.

Interestingly, the reclusive Aditya Chopra was also coaxed into recording his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

Netflix released The Romantics on Valentine’s Day, February 14, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.