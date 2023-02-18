scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response

Smriti Mundhra feels that one reason that the audience is loving 'The Romantics' so much is that Aditya Chopra appeared on camera after so many years.

By News Bureau

The recently released OTT docu-series ‘The Romantics’ is garnering a lot of positive response and the director Smriti Mundhra feels that one reason that the audience is loving the series so much is that YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra appeared on camera after so many years.

The series talks about the legacy of one of the greatest filmmakers, Yash Chopra, his production house YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years. The director said: “The reaction to ‘The Romantics’ has been overwhelming and thrilling. I think the success of the series proves that nostalgia for movies is strong and that we as a society are still in love with cinema. I think the combination of star power, nostalgic pull, and of course, the must-see factor of Aditya Chopra’s first-ever interviews catapulted ‘The Romantics’ to this feat.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in the series.

Interestingly, the reclusive Aditya Chopra was also coaxed into recording his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

Netflix released The Romantics on Valentine’s Day, February 14, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

Previous article
Sean Penn happy to be 'propagandist' for Ukrainian war efforts
Next article
Adrien Brody plays 'relatable' masculinity cult leader in 'Manodrome'
This May Also Interest You
News

Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

News

Adrien Brody plays 'relatable' masculinity cult leader in 'Manodrome'

News

Sean Penn happy to be 'propagandist' for Ukrainian war efforts

News

Williams sisters, Will Smith-Jada's studio board women's football docu

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Ramdev with her 'Om Namah Shivay'

News

Rajamouli not sure if he would helm film on RSS scripted by his dad

News

Vikas Khanna, Paul Rudd discuss vada-paav, 'RRR', diet

News

Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck

News

Tanisha Mehta on recreating iconic scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for her show

News

Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'

Technology

OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

Health & Lifestyle

Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens

Health & Lifestyle

Over 33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Health & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US