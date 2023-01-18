scorecardresearch
Themed on 'forever isn't always,' 'Minus One: New Chapter' to drop on Feb 14

The second season of the romantic streaming show ‘Minus One: New Chapter’ is themed around how ‘forever isn’t always’. The 6-episode series will stream on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

In the new season, the protagonists Varun (Ayush Mehra) and Ria (Aisha Ahmed) will return with more surprises, twists, love and drama that unfold an out-of-the-ordinary story.

Actor Ayush Mehra, who portrays the character of Varun, said: “‘Minus One’ is very special to me because of the people in it Yogi (director) Aisha and Sid (producer). We’ve put our hearts and souls into making this show and I’m super excited to announce the release date of ‘Minus One – New Chapter’. It’s so much more than just a story, there’s a whirlwind of emotions, twists and depths. It’s a character I’ve never played before. It took a lot of prep to get into the skin and physique of Varun. He will always be a part of me.”

The show, produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, will be available to stream on Lionsgate India.

Meanwhile, Aisha Ahmed, who returns as Ria, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the appreciation the show has received so far. This time the chemistry between Varun and Ria is unconventional, they have evolved and so have their bonds which will be interesting to watch on screen.”

She further mentioned: “This story will speak to all the millennials and Gen Zs who are in a constant battle of finding their own identity in a relationship.”

