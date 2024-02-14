They messed with the wrong ‘Damsel’ – a YA fantasy thriller

Netflix unveils the trailer of its highly anticipated YA fantasy thriller film, ‘Damsel’ – a tale of bravery and survival. What happens when a princess is trapped in a cave with a dragon? Does she emerge victorious against the odds, or lets the darkness consume her?

‘Damsel’ is about a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

‘Damsel’ is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and stars Millie Bobby Brown as Elordi.

Speaking about her character in the film, Millie Bobby Brown shares, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

Experience the gripping saga of courage and resilience in ‘Damsel’. All your questions will be answered on 08th March 2024, only on Netflix.