HomeOTTNews

They messed with the wrong ‘Damsel’ – a YA fantasy thriller

They messed with the wrong 'Damsel' - a YA fantasy thriller; get ready for 'Damsel', a dark fantasy YA film redefining the role of female protagonists in films

By Editorial Desk
They messed with the wrong 'Damsel' - a YA fantasy thriller
Millie Bobby Brown as Elordi in 'Damsel' directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Netflix unveils the trailer of its highly anticipated YA fantasy thriller film, ‘Damsel’ – a tale of bravery and survival. What happens when a princess is trapped in a cave with a dragon? Does she emerge victorious against the odds, or lets the darkness consume her?

‘Damsel’ is about a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

‘Damsel’ is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and stars Millie Bobby Brown as Elordi.

Speaking about her character in the film, Millie Bobby Brown shares, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

Experience the gripping saga of courage and resilience in ‘Damsel’. All your questions will be answered on 08th March 2024, only on Netflix.

Previous article
Sharon Stone reveals why it's 'very expensive to be famous'
Next article
Sai Tamhankar: Rare for an actor to be a part of projects that go beyond box office collections
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US