Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ digital premier announced

Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' on netflix from 3rd May; Directed by Luv Ranjan

By Editorial Desk
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar _ pics courtesy yt

Post its success at the box-office, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, starring the beloved duo- Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to wow its audiences once again on Netflix from 3rd May. Post his multiple super-hit rom-coms, Luv Ranjan delivered a never-seen-before story with a fresh-on-the-block pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha that is sure to steal your hearts.

Talking about his excitement for the film releasing on Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor shares, “I am very excited that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will now be available to entertain fans around the world. After the response we got in theatres, we are excited to be able to showcase our hard work to Netflix audiences across so many countries. I am eager to know the global audience reactions to our labour of love.’’

Adding onto that, Shraddha Kapoor says, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an anytime watch with friends and family and now viewers can do exactly that- watch it at home or on the go! Being able to share our film with a global audience is extremely exhilarating.”

Luv Ranjan, Director and Producer of the film shares, “As a filmmaker, my aim has always been to entertain audiences to the fullest while keeping the characters relatable and honest. We have received immense love from the audiences so far and we are hopeful that it will continue when the movie streams on Netflix too.”

Madness ensues when a ‘Player’ in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who’s a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
