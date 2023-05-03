scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vijay Varma says he’s a ‘spaceship’, calls Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti ‘mothership’

Vijay Varma, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Dahaad', has said that it's always endearing to collaborate with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar

By Agency News Desk
Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti 'mothership'
Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti 'mothership'

Actor Vijay Varma, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Dahaad’, has said that it’s always endearing to collaborate with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and working on ‘Dahaad’ was truly an amazing experience for the actor in him.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the series on Wednesday, the actor told the media, “I’m a spaceship, and I keep going back to the mothership of Zoya and Reema. I have worked with them in ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Mirzapur’, this is my third project with them”.

He mentioned that the creative energies of both Zoya and Reema help him push the envelope and explore the finer nuances about his work.

“Working with them pushes my limits as their characters are so well-rounded”, he signed off.

‘Dahaad’, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, will stream on Prime Video from May 12.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme
Next article
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chess: WGM Vantika Agrawal rises to India No. 3 rank

Dialogues

Chatrapathi Dialogues: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action packed dialogues

Technology

AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study

Technology

Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Sports

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar returns as CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle

News

Salman Khan brings 'sexy back' in new shirtless picture in pool

News

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'

News

Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' officially launched with a pooja ceremony

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost,' says Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan

News

7 months of trial and error went behind the 70s look for 'IB 71'

News

Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life

Technology

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme

Technology

Paytm Travel Carnival offers exciting discounts on flights, buses, trains

Sports

Roma eye move for Brazilian forward Leonardo

Technology

Disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23: Swiggy

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Experience can't be bought in the market'; Kaif, Irfan hail Ishant for his heroics with ball

News

Anushka Sharma has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in ‘meows’ at Met Gala

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US