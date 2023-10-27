Vikas Kumar praises Ram Madhvani's ‘theatre like’ directorial techniques in 'Aarya 3'

Actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season 3 has shared how creator and the co-director of the show Ram Madhvani has a distince style, and that he enjoys his way of directing.

Vikas discussed how Madhvani’s approach involved embracing long takes, creating an almost theatrical experience that allows for seamless emotional transitions.

Elaborating on the same, Vikas said: “I enjoy Ram Madhvani’s way of directing—the long takes, it’s almost theatre-like. It’s easier to transition from one emotion to another, as there are no shortcuts or separate shots.”

“We do an entire sequence, which can be challenging for a few, but I enjoy it. What can be challenging are these last-minute googlies, surprises you won’t be aware of; they just appear in the scene,” he shared.

Vikas added: “You can choose to react to them or not, and that’s when the magic happens. Moments like these bring life to the scene. I remember one such scene from season one where we find out that ACP Khan lives with a man. It was a moment filled with impromptu scenes, and everyone executed them beautifully.”

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen. In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire. As Aarya gets cornered, she goes for the kill with impunity as she has Daulat by her side.

The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.