Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Never leave a brother behind, bringing this feeling of patriotism alive is our new commando – Prem along with a fantastic team as Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of its high-octane, power-packed series, ‘Commando’. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The series is set to release on August 11, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

Starring the dynamic and immensely talented Prem in and as Commando, the action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi pivotal roles, alongside Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan.

Producer, Director and Created Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Commandos are the real heroes of our country and it’s always been a great honour and pleasure to bring their heroism on screen. Introducing Prem has been an amazing journey. The hunger that he has to do the best keeps us all on our toes. He is not only great in action but also in romance and emotions. Him teaming up with Bhavna Reddy (Adah Sharma) is fun to watch. Adah has proven her acting talent in The Kerala Story and her action avatar in Commando, so Prem and Adah are a great team.

Also we have the most amazing actors in Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia , Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Chaudhary , Manini Chaddha and many others. Most difficult thing for Commando is to design action. Prem brings his unique new style of action and that’s made the show a real high octane action thriller. I hope the audience will love this new upgraded web series version of one of the best action franchises of Indian cinema.”

Talking about the show and his character, Prem said, “In the journey of bringing life to the character of Commando Virat, I had the extraordinary opportunity to work under the guidance of the esteemed director Vipul sir for my debut project. It’s like a dream turned into reality for me. Since I was just 11 years old, I harboured the passion to become an actor, and Commando has been a monumental milestone in every sense. Earning the trust and confidence of Vipul sir was an achievement in itself.

Though portraying the role of Commando Virat seemed like a daunting challenge, with the support of the incredible team and my trainers Akshay sir and Raakesh sir, it became an attainable feat. Getting to debut as the Commando alongside such a phenomenal cast, including Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and an amazing crew, not to mention having it released on a globally prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar is actually the stuff of dreams. Commando truly embodies the essence of excellent teamwork. I sincerely hope the audience resonates with my portrayal and embraces me as their new commando.”

Talking about the show, Adah Sharma said, “I’ve played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3. Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world Bhavana Reddy will be there even if it’s for a few seconds but she will make sure she’s there! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT commando and the film. Vipul sir is really cool to work with. He works on the acting as much as he does on the action. Prem and Vaibhav are awesome guys who are super enthusiastic. I shot for just 6 days for Commando but it was the best 6 days ever with Andy Long and his stunt team and the super efficient team of Disney+ Hotstar”

Talking about the show, Vaibhav Tatwawadi said, “I am excited to bring a unique blend of action, stunts, and the powerful theme of friendship and brotherhood to the screen.I have always been fortunate enough in the kind of roles I play and the people I get to work with. Working with Vipul sir was one of the best experiences. He is a great director and an equally amazing human being. Adah and Prem were great co-stars to have. Since it’s Disney+ Hotstar, I am sure it will reach a very wide audience. Overall a truly gratifying experience. Looking forward to the audience’s reactions.”

Witness this power-packed action series, Commando, streaming 11th August onwards, only on Disney+ Hotstar!