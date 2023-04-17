scorecardresearch
Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

Director and producer Vipul Shah spoke about his show 'Crimes Aaj Kal' and what makes it different from other crime dramas.

Director and producer Vipul Shah spoke about his show ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ and what makes it different from other crime dramas. He also shared his experience working with Vikrant Massey.

He said: “‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ is very different from other crime shows because it targets youth and focuses on their issues and crimes. The show addresses the people who get influenced by social media, lose their path in the dark world of crime. It holds their perception and temperament and also the host is very vulnerable, coming in front of an audience as a brother and friend. The role of the host which is majorly different from other shows is what makes ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ a unique concept.”

Vipul is known for directing movies like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’, and many more.

About working with Vikrant, he said: “It is a pleasure working with Vikrant because he is a much-grounded person and a versatile actor. He doesn’t do anything without any purpose, and he actually thinks before he speaks every line. With a thorough and keen check, he went deep inside every story before narrating it. I think he contributed beautifully to the show and he is being appreciated for it as well.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
