Vir Das wins International Emmys for Best Comedy: 'This one is for India, for Indian comedy'

Comedian Vir Das made India proud by winning the International Emmy for his Comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the best comedy category and shared the award with popular British teen sitcom ‘Derry Girls’ season three.

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City late Monday night.

Vir said that the award is not just a recognition of his work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India.

“I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for ‘Vir Das:Landing.’ This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible,” Vir said.

He added: “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to ‘Vir Das:Landing’.”

“This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” Vir concluded.

His last stand-up special ‘Vir Das: For India’ was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021. Every year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences conducts the International Emmys with the aim to honour “the world’s best television”.