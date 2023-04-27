Vyom Yadav shines in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’

Actor Vyom Yadav has marked his debut in a lead role with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series ‘Garmi‘. The show is a political drama that intricately weaves together the lives of several characters. Vyom has been receiving overwhelming responses from industry, family, friends, and fans alike for his performance in Garmi. His portrayal of a complex character has impressed many, and he has been appreciated for his acting skills and screen presence.

On bagging the role of one of the lead characters in Garmi and being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vyom said, ” Bagging the role in ‘Garmi’ was truly a dream come true for me. After facing multiple rejections, getting to work with Tigmanshu sir, one of the best directors in our country, on such a grand project was a life-changing moment. Tigmanshu sir is an absolute institution on the move. Working with him was like being in an acting school, learning insightful and informative tips and tricks every day.”

“I felt like he was a father figure to me and he has always extended unwavering support to me. He gave me the space to bring my own interpretation to the scenes as an actor, and I appreciated how open he was with my contributions. It was a dream come true to work with such a wonderful director, and I cannot wait for more opportunities to collaborate with him.”

Talking about his role preparation, Vyom shared, “While preparing for my role as Arvind Shukla in ‘Garmi’, I created a timeline for his character development after every prime incident in the script. I even changed my way of living to embody his aggression – speaking less and constantly thinking like Arvind in everyday life situations, not just on set. That’s what’s so fascinating about this art form – it allows you to experience things you wouldn’t otherwise.”

“I remember talking to students in the hostel where we were shooting, observing their lifestyle and room setup, which was nothing like what I’ve seen before. They were welcoming and addressed me as ‘bhaiyaji’. Being in their world helped me tap into the skin of the character and bring him to life on screen.”

He further added, “When I first read the script for Garmi, I realized that some of the qualities of the character matched with my own, but the political aspect was completely new to me. It was uncharted territory for me, and I had to spend hours watching and researching videos to be able to see the overlap between my traits and the character’s. But I was determined to make it work, and I put in the effort to really connect with the character.”

Born in a middle-class family in Benares, Vyom was raised in Delhi and finished schooling and his engineering in Delhi. However, his love for acting preceded his formal vocation so kept connected with the art form through Nukkad Natak and participated in his college Drama Society. He shares, “During my college days, whenever I had some free time, I would head to the top floor washroom where there were fewer distractions, so I could practice my lines in front of the mirror.”

Vyom has earlier acted in character roles in some critically acclaimed projects like Badhaai Do and Delhi Crime. The series is streaming on Sony Liv.