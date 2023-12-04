‘Wearing cop uniform commands respect, instills sense of responsibility’, says Kubbra Sait

Actress Kubbra Sait, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her role of a cop in the recently released streaming series ‘Shehar Lakhot’, has said that wearing the uniform of a cop for her role, commanded respect and instilled a sense of responsibility in her.

This is for the first time in her career that Kubbra has portrayed the role of S.I. Pallavi Raj in the noir crime drama.

Sharing the excitement of playing the role of a cop for the very first time, the actress said: “As an actor, I thrive more when surrounded by exceptional individuals who inspire and challenge me to grow both personally and professionally. Pulling off a police uniform for my role in Shehar Lakhot was an exciting opportunity.”

She further mentioned: “Wearing the cop uniform commanded respect and instilled a sense of responsibility. In this story, the uniform symbolises the challenges faced by our real-life heroes, reminding us of our flawed yet ever-evolving system.”

‘Shehar Lakhot’, which also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal, is directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat.

Talking about the director, she added: “Navdeep’s patience and support allowed us to truly shine as actors. With the crafting of a well-written script, I was able to delve into my memory and invoke the precise emotions needed.”

‘Shehar Lakhot’, an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, is available to stream on Prime Video.