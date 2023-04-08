When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is enjoying the audience appreciation for his recently released webseries ‘Jubilee’, shared an interesting anecdote from the time of the release of his debut film ‘Dangal’.

Aparshakti transitioned from an RJ to an actor with ‘Dangal’ in which he played the role of Geeta and Babita’s cousin Omkar Singh Phogat. Shortly after the film’s release Khurana flew down to Kolkata where fans recognised him at the airport. They interacted with him and discussed the film with him. The incident left the actor touched as people from Bengal recognised him just from one film.

Cut to the time when the actor was at the Amritsar airport, a week after the release of ‘Dangal’. There, two men were constantly looking at him trying to recollect where they had seen him.

Aparshakti said: “One of them walked upto me and said, ‘Praaji main tanu kitthe vekhya ae (I have seen you somewhere)’. I told them, ‘Haan praaji meri abhi abhi ek picture aayi hai ‘Dangal’ (yes my film ‘Dangal’ has released recently).”

The actor further mentioned: “And that guy went like ‘DANGAL!!’, then turned to his friend and said, ‘Main tenu keh reya si maine praaji nu kitthe vekhya ae (I told you I have seen him somewhere)’. He then turned to me and asked, ‘Praaji Dangal 1 ki Dangal 2’. In his head, he was thinking about Salman sir’s ‘Dabangg’.”

Meanwhile, Khurana’s ‘Jubilee’ is currently streaming on Prime Video.