scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana shared an interesting anecdote from the time of the release of his debut film 'Dangal'.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is enjoying the audience appreciation for his recently released webseries ‘Jubilee’, shared an interesting anecdote from the time of the release of his debut film ‘Dangal’.

Aparshakti transitioned from an RJ to an actor with ‘Dangal’ in which he played the role of Geeta and Babita’s cousin Omkar Singh Phogat. Shortly after the film’s release Khurana flew down to Kolkata where fans recognised him at the airport. They interacted with him and discussed the film with him. The incident left the actor touched as people from Bengal recognised him just from one film.

Cut to the time when the actor was at the Amritsar airport, a week after the release of ‘Dangal’. There, two men were constantly looking at him trying to recollect where they had seen him.

Aparshakti said: “One of them walked upto me and said, ‘Praaji main tanu kitthe vekhya ae (I have seen you somewhere)’. I told them, ‘Haan praaji meri abhi abhi ek picture aayi hai ‘Dangal’ (yes my film ‘Dangal’ has released recently).”

The actor further mentioned: “And that guy went like ‘DANGAL!!’, then turned to his friend and said, ‘Main tenu keh reya si maine praaji nu kitthe vekhya ae (I told you I have seen him somewhere)’. He then turned to me and asked, ‘Praaji Dangal 1 ki Dangal 2’. In his head, he was thinking about Salman sir’s ‘Dabangg’.”

Meanwhile, Khurana’s ‘Jubilee’ is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Previous article
When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’
Next article
IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

'Succession' Star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

News

Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to netizens commenting on her Hindi!

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘inspiring’ Yami: ‘She is consistently delivering successful films’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Why suicidal deaths spike during the full moon week

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US