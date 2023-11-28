scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Kajol mistakenly believed Mani Ratnam call was a prank

Karan Johar, who is back with the new season of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, recalled a funny incident of the narration of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, where the latter thought someone was pranking her when she got a call from Director Mani Ratnam.

By Agency News Desk
When Kajol mistakenly believed Mani Ratnam call was a prank _pic courtesy news agency
When Kajol mistakenly believed Mani Ratnam call was a prank _pic courtesy news agency

 Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is back with the new season of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, recalled a funny incident of the narration of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, where the latter thought someone was pranking her when she got a call from Director Mani Ratnam.

In the upcoming episode, Kajol and Rani Mukerji will grace the controversial couch of the show.

During the conversation, Karan shared: “I still remember the day I narrated the film to SRK and Kajol. We were at SRK’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room which is right next to the terrace.”

“You were crying, SRK was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing and he was just thinking that both of us were mad,” said Karan.

The flmmaker added: “And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the mid of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said ‘Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like ‘Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise’, and put the phone down.”

“Mani Ratnam had called her for ‘Dil Se’. She didn’t believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank,” concluded Karan.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian Racing Festival gears up for exciting second season in Chennai
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US