scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Kangana Ranaut shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

By Agency News Desk
When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
Kangana Ranaut with Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana Ranaut, who has produced the upcoming made-for-OTT film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, has shared a hilarious story about roping in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the quirky romantic drama. Kangana, Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur headlined the trailer launch of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the maiden venture of Manikarnika Films.

Talking about approaching Nawazuddin for the role of Sheru, Kangana said: “I was looking for his number and people were telling that he won’t sign anything for the coming five years, and he won’t even talk to anyone, but I thought he might sign if he hears something that he might like. Somehow, I got his number, and I messaged him that I wanted to meet him.”

Recalling her search for her hero, Kangana continued: “Nawazuddin was in Bengaluru, and he asked me to come over, and I did. He was surprised that I actually went to Bangalore to meet him. I told him I have a script, and he was like, now that you are here, who needs a script, we will do a film. That was the entire conversation I had with Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.”

Helmed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kagana Ranaut, the film also features Vipin Sharma and Zakir Hussain in lead roles. It will stream on Prime Video from June 23.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials
Next article
Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US