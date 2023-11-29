scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Karan Johar gave ‘DDLJ’ dancer’s outfit to Kajol for song’s shoot to save the day

Karan Johar, who currently hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, revealed that during the shoot of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, he gave one of the dancer’s outfits to Kajol.

By Agency News Desk
When Karan Johar gave ‘DDLJ’ dancer’s outfit to Kajol for song’s shoot to save the day _pic courtesy news agency

Producer-director, Karan Johar, who currently hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, revealed that during the shoot of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, he gave one of the dancer’s outfits to Kajol.

KJo shared that the incident shocked Aditya Chopra when he found this out months later on the editing table. ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ marked Aditya’s directorial debut.

The upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Kajol and Rani Mukerji gracing the controversial couch. During the course of the episode, KJo said: “For ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, we were shooting this song in the snow. It was this red outfit he wanted, and Manish ka something had happened. So I went and took out one of the dancer’s costumes from the song Ruk jaa, I said nobody is going to know.”

“For people who know Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol in the snow for ‘Zara sa jhoom lun main’ is wearing one of the dancer’s costumes with the same boots and the red outfit and that beret, because the wig was all a mess so we had to give her a beret. After many months, when Adi was editing, he called me to the editing room, and said, ‘Did you give her a dancer’s outfit which she has worn in this song. I said the red outfit was a mess. I couldn’t help it’. He was in shock but I had to save the day, you know. We have had experiences,” he added.

‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
U Mumba unveils PKL Season 10 Jersey in presence of players and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal
Next article
Sanjana Sanghi: 'Kadak Singh' different from anything I have done till date
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US