When Varun Sood felt bad for his character Ahaan Kothari

Varun Sood, who is starring in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’ shared how during the rehearsals, he felt bad for his character Ahaan Kothari. Playing a character that is trying to find his calling may be challenging and take a toll on oneself, but for Varun, it was more of an experience.

Talking about the same, Varun said: “I don’t think anything in the show took a toll on me in terms of getting into the character, performing a particular scene. There were times when we were rehearsing and we just felt bad for Ahaan, there were times where we did a scene, we came and saw the scene and we were like oh my God, we just feel bad for him. And I hope he finds his way, right.”

“But that’s the emotion that we would like the audience to also have, but personally it did not take a toll on me. I understood the character, I knew what I had to do and I took it like how Ahaan would take it, it didn’t take a toll on me,” he added.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth,Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.