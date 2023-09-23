Guess who’s returning in Loki Season 2

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, where chaos, trickery, and a dash of mischief are the order of the day, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is set to return for a second season on Disney+ Hotstar. As the dust settles from the astonishing events of the first season, the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority.

From old allies to ancient adversaries, the stage is set for a wild ride through time and space, filled with unexpected twists and turns. Loki season 2 will be available to stream from October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar exclusively, with weekly episode drops in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ahead of the series’ release, here is a look at the top 5 characters who are set to make a triumphant return in Season 2.

Loki

The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, will, by default, return to set the stage on mischievous fire if you catch our time-slipping drift. You’ll find Loki navigating an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and a glorious purpose. With every step he takes, the stakes grow higher, the mysteries deepen, and the chaos, well, becomes even more chaotic.

Agent Mobius

Owen Wilson reprises his role as the enigmatic Agent Mobius M. Mobius, whose memory lapse in the previous season has left Loki and fans in suspense. As we eagerly await their reunion, the dynamics between Mobius and Loki promise to be unpredictable and entertaining as they embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind their fractured reality.

Sylvie Laufeydottir

Sophia Di Martino once again brings to life the captivating and vengeful Sylvie Laufeydottir in Loki Season Two. A force to be reckoned with, Sylvie’s relentless pursuit of justice shattered the TVA’s illusion of control, setting the stage for a universe-shattering revelation. With Loki by her side, she confronted the deceptive Time-Keepers and plunged headfirst into a cataclysmic encounter with He Who Remains. Now, as the Multiverse teeters on the brink of chaos, the wicked pair’s fate remains uncertain.

Hunter B-15

Wunmi Mosaku returns as the formidable and formerly loyal TVA soldier, Hunter B-15. In a shocking turn of events, B-15’s journey took a dramatic twist when Sylvie unlocked her erased memories, revealing the truth about the TVA’s deception. As Kang the Conqueror’s grip on the Multiverse tightens, B-15, alongside Mobius, find themselves powerless. Now, with their memories in turmoil and Loki’s warnings ringing in their ears, B-15’s return promises to be a pivotal moment.

Ravonna Renslayer

Gugu Mbatha-Raw returns to her role as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer in Loki Season Two. Renslayer’s transformation from a TVA operative to a judge and her quest for free will left a lasting impact in Season One. Her mysterious departure from the TVA, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions, promises to be a central focus as she embarks on her journey of self-discovery. As the Multiverse continues to unravel, her role in the evolving storyline is sure to be one filled with intrigue and complexity.

Casey

Eugene Cordero is returning as the endearing TVA receptionist, Casey. His portrayal of the character who once hilariously questioned the concept of a fish while facing Loki’s antics made him a fan favourite. Interestingly, in the Season 1 finale credits, Casey is listed as “Hunter K-5E,” leaving us curious about his evolving role in the ever-expanding storyline of the series. Casey’s return is sure to bring a mix of humour and intrigue as the mysteries of the TVA continue to unravel in Season Two.

Join the God of Mischief on his chaotic journey across the Multiverse Loki Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar from October 6.