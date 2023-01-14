scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to play a powerful philanthropist in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Night Manager’, loves working with an ensemble cast. Over the years, Anil has starred in several ensemble films like ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’, ‘Race’ franchise and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’.

Sharing what he loves most while doing ensemble projects, the actor said: “When you’re working on a show for so long, you invariably create a lot of memories and form a lot of bonds. We have our internal jokes which will remain internal, we shared a lot of laughs and some emotional moments as well. I really enjoyed working with the cast and crew, Aditya, Sobhita, Sandeep, Priyanka, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Ben Jasper.”

He said further: “Everyone was fantastic! When you spend more than a year together telling a story then there will be a lot of fun and emotional moments, there will be a lot of anger, sometimes frustration and sometimes jokes flying around. Overall, it was a very enriching and creatively satisfying experience.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, created and directed by Sandeep Modi and co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, ‘The Night Manager’ is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

The series will soon bow on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for owning teams in Women's IPL: Report
Next article
John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents once again, welcome third baby
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn't mean Tina has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US