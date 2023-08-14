scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan is all set to take the stage as he announces the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner at the show’s grand finale tonight.

Salman Khan is all set to take the stage as he announces the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner at the show’s grand finale tonight. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to be evicted from the show.

The race is between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, who have both been fan favourites during the season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 was planned as a six-week reality show but it got an extension after the audience accepted it and streaming figures saw an upswing.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will be streamed on Jio Cinema from 9 pm. It is one of the rare times that the reality show’s grand finale is taking place on a Monday as usually they are planned over the weekend. Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar were also part of the show besides the five finalists.

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is Elvish Yadav.

