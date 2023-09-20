scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight, says Joel Kinnaman

By Agency News Desk
Working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight, says Joel Kinnaman
Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman in Sympathy for the Devil _ pic courtesy imdb

Actor Joel Kinnaman, essays the role of a driver in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, has shared that for him working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight. The film follows an innocent taxi ride, taking an unexpected turn when the passenger holds the driver at gunpoint. A serious case of ‘there’s always more than meets the eye’, the film uncovers the characters’ secrets in a mind-boggling chain of events.

Talking about the film, Joel Kinnaman said: “‘Sympathy For The Devil’ is the psychological cat-and-mouse game between the driver and the passenger. I play the driver, Nicolas Cage plays the passenger. The Passenger has a lot of anger built up.

“He’s out to get the driver but we don’t really know why and we don’t know what’s going on but he kidnaps him in the beginning of the film and over the course of the film we get to watch this game unspool. It’s almost like a cinematic theatre play because it’s me and him throughout the whole journey.”

Continuing about his experience, he said: “I’ve done a lot of theatre and of course, you’re on stage for hours sometimes and there’s like a concentration that builds between you and there’s this logic that performers understand. And to get to do that with Nick Cage was a career highlight.”

‘Sympathy For The Devil’ will stream on Lionsgate Play from September 29.

Pic. Sourceimdb
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Avinash Tiwary, Nivetha Pethuraj talk about punch that stalled ‘Kaala’ shoot
Next article
Urvashi Dholakia’s return sets stage for intense custody battle in ‘Pushpa Impossible’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US