scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘You snatched food from my hand, hit me’: Rani Mukerji tells Karan Johar

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see two Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

By Agency News Desk
‘You snatched food from my hand, hit me’ Rani Mukerji tells Karan Johar _pic courtesy news agency
‘You snatched food from my hand, hit me’ Rani Mukerji tells Karan Johar _pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see two Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

The two, who worked together in show host Karan Johar’s directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

During the episode Rani reveals that KJo snatched food from her hand.

Talking to Karan, Rani Mukerji says, “You snatched food from my hand, you hit me.”

In his defence, Karan Johar says, “I didn’t hit you.”

Rani Mukerji says, “What lies!”

Fueling the fire, Kajol jokingly says, “Abuse! It was abuse.”

Reminiscing about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and his father, Yash Johar, Karan Johar said, “I remember we were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt said,’ Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?’ So, he says ‘Mere bete ne set lagaya hai main road par aagaya hoon’ (Yash ji, what are you doing here. So, he says, My son has erected a set at the studios and I have come on road)”.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor to share stage with Malaika Arora
Next article
AFC CUP 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC lock horns in a crucial encounter
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US