When fans trolled Zoya Akhtar to release ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2

The writer, creator and director of 'Made In Heaven', Zoya Akhtar, has said that she was trolled on social media to release the second season of the hit drama series.

By Agency News Desk
When fans trolled Zoya Akhtar to release 'Made In Heaven' Season 2
Zoya Akhtar

The writer, creator and director of ‘Made In Heaven’, Zoya Akhtar, has said that she was trolled on social media to release the second season of the hit drama series. Zoya, along with co-writer, creator and director Reema Kagti, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2 in Mumbai.

When asked about her journey through the first season and now with the upcoming second, Zoya said: “We really didn’t expect it. We set out to do a show and it was one of the first happening out of India.

“We collaborated with Aparna Purohit, she was onboard with everything we wanted to do, and nobody knew how any of it was going to land. We were extremely nervous when it came out and got picked up.”

Zoya went on point out that the series has “a very loyal fandom”. She said: “No matter what I post, I am asked about ‘Made in Heaven’, and now because it’s been so long, I am being trolled, so I just wanted this show to drop fast, because my fans were getting irritated, the show’s fans. It has gone very well, I am thankful to my fans, they have held on to it and haven’t forgotten it.”

Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz, who will be seen reprising their roles with new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

It is slated to be released on August 10 on Amazon Prime India.

