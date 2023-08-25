scorecardresearch
6 years of 'Arjun Reddy': Vijay Deverakonda recollects his 1st narration inside a cafe

Vijay Deverakonda, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Kushi', is celebrating six years of his blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy'.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kushi’, is celebrating six years of his blockbuster film ‘Arjun Reddy’. On the occasion of the film’s sixth anniversary on Friday, the actor reminisced the first narration wherein he was sitting with his director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a cafe and nobody recognised them.

The actor said, “Time flies. I still remember vividly the first narration in a cafe where no one recognised us because me and Sandeep were just 2 customers. We were nobody, we shot so much of the film, guerrilla style, candidly on the streets of Hyderabad, running, walking bare chested across a road.”

He further mentioned, “But we were two mad men obsessed with making an impact and storytelling. I fondly think of the times before all the chaos started. Until next time me and Sandeep get together, i send my love to all who celebrate us and wait for us.”

‘Arjun Reddy’ told the story of an accomplished doctor, who goes on a self-destruction path after he loses his love to someone else.

Nonetheless, the film has gone on to become a pop-culture phenomenon and is counted amongst Vijay’s best performances.

The film, which was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, polarised the audience earning ardent followers and people who singularly disliked the film and its approach.

