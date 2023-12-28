Action film star Vishal pens heartfelt note in honour of 'Captain' Vijayakanth

The news of actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passing away in Chennai on December 28 evoked a heartfelt note from Vishal, who was most recently seen in the Tamil sci-fi action comedy film ‘Mark Antony’.

Vishal took to his social media account and wrote, “I have nothing to say as I feel guilty that I am not there physically present after hearing the demise of one of the most noblest human beings I have met in my life — the one and only #CaptainVijaykanth anna.

“I learnt what is called social service from you and follow you till date and will continue to do so, anna, in your name. Why does God take away such people so fast whom we need for our society? I regret not being there to see you one last time. May your soul rest in peace, my dearest inspiration and warrior.

“You will be remembered for long. Because your service to people and Nadigar sangam will linger in everyone’s heart’s forever. #RIPCaptain #RIPCaptainVijayakanth”

Vijay also shared a video on his account where he can be seen crying and pouring his heart out at the late actor’s demise.

Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai and he was on ventilator support. The last rites of the late actor will be held with full state honours at the party office in Chennai’s Koyambedu neighbourhood on December 29.