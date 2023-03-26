scorecardresearch
Action producer Kenny Bates joins director Koratala Siva's 'NTR 30'

Kenny Bates has now joined director Koratala Siva's team in the long-awaited actioner which will go on the floor this month.

By News Bureau

After hosting a grand muhurat puja in Hyderabad on Thursday, the makers of NTR Jr’s next ‘NTR 30’ have released an update for his fans. Kenny Bates has now joined director Koratala Siva’s team in the long-awaited actioner which will go on the floor this month.

Kenny Bates will oversee most of the action sequences in the film. In the past, Kenny Bates has worked on international projects like ‘Transformers’, and ‘Rambo III’.

‘NTR 30’ will mark director Koratala Siva’s second outing with NTR Jr after the grand success of his ‘Janatha Garage’.

In the picture shared on social media, director Koratala Siva could be seen in deep discussion with Kenny Bates, Sabu Cyril and R Rathnavelu over a miniature sculpture of a boat.

A source close to the filmmaker said: “Director Koratala Siva is leaving no stone unturned to ensure ‘NTR 30’ is the biggest and best film. While he has already been working for more than a year with his dream team on this project, Kenny Bates will be a bonus to this project.”

The film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The makers also have director of photography R Rathnavelu, art director Sabu Cyril and editor Sreekar Prasad working on the film.

The actioner also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

It will release on April 5, 2024.

Ashwini Kalsekar: Kunal Kemmu is like a baby who has grown up in front of my eyes
Neeraj Chopra surprises children in Bengaluru school
