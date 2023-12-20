Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Advertisement
RegionalNews

Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action drama christened 'Dacoit'

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan's action drama titled 'Dacoit'. The poster features Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face off

By Agency News Desk
Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action drama christened 'Dacoit'
Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action drama christened 'Dacoit' _pic courtesy news agency

The makers of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s upcoming pan-India action drama on Wednesday revealed that the film has been titled ‘Dacoit’. The makers made the announcement with a new poster and shared a announcement teaser, featuring Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face off that sets the tone of the movie and introduces the audience to the gritty and intense world of Dacoit.

‘Dacoit’ is headlined by stars Adivi and Shruti and is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

Advertisement

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.

Adivi said: “Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film.”

- Advertisement -

“I think ‘Dacoit’ is going to explode in people’s hearts,” he added.

Shruti added: “The story is filled with anger passion and elegance. I’m truly excited to be a part of Dacoit.”

- Advertisement -

Shaneil said ‘Dacoit’ felt like the perfect film to debut as a director with, after having served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including ‘Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi.

” ‘Dacoit’ is an intense action drama with a beating heart. The story of the film demanded a canvas like this, which is rooted, gritty yet well mounted and stylish. Our teaser is merely a tiny glimpse of the massive world we have in store for the fans.”

“It is my honour to direct Adivi and Shruti, two of the finest stars of our times. It is going to be an incredible collaboration,” Shaneil said.

‘Dacoit’ goes on floors soon.

The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang and the film is presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Advertisement
Previous article
AI in healthcare ‘double-edged sword’, can fool clinicians with data: Study
Next article
Drones light up Dubai sky with Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose ahead of ‘Dunki’ release
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.