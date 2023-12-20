Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action drama christened 'Dacoit'

The makers of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s upcoming pan-India action drama on Wednesday revealed that the film has been titled ‘Dacoit’. The makers made the announcement with a new poster and shared a announcement teaser, featuring Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face off that sets the tone of the movie and introduces the audience to the gritty and intense world of Dacoit.

‘Dacoit’ is headlined by stars Adivi and Shruti and is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.

Adivi said: “Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film.”

“I think ‘Dacoit’ is going to explode in people’s hearts,” he added.

Shruti added: “The story is filled with anger passion and elegance. I’m truly excited to be a part of Dacoit.”

Shaneil said ‘Dacoit’ felt like the perfect film to debut as a director with, after having served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including ‘Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi.

” ‘Dacoit’ is an intense action drama with a beating heart. The story of the film demanded a canvas like this, which is rooted, gritty yet well mounted and stylish. Our teaser is merely a tiny glimpse of the massive world we have in store for the fans.”

“It is my honour to direct Adivi and Shruti, two of the finest stars of our times. It is going to be an incredible collaboration,” Shaneil said.

‘Dacoit’ goes on floors soon.

The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang and the film is presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.