Adivi Sesh to start shoot for his next after completing 'G2'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is known for his work in films like ‘Major’ and ‘Hit 2’, has tweeted about his upcoming romantic film, an action love story. While details about the project remain under wraps, his tweet has sparked speculation and anticipation among his fans.

“Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will announce in the coming months (sic),” The actor tweeted.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that Adivi has been actively reading scripts of the romantic genre. The actor will also be seen romancing a B-town diva in this action love story.

Talking about ‘G2’, the film is a sequel to Adivi’s blockbuster film ‘Goodachari’.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, one of the editors of the actor’s pan India film ‘Major’, is making his directorial debut with ‘G2’ with the story and screenplay written by Adivi.

