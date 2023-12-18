Monday, December 18, 2023
Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’ visuals displayed at Times Square on his birthday

The fans of Adivi Sesh took the love for their star to new heights as the actor’s audio-visual asset lit up Times Square in New York.

By Agency News Desk
Adivi Sesh'_pic courtesy news agency

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘G2’, recently celebrated his birthday. The fans of the actor took the love for their star to new heights as the actor’s audio-visual asset lit up Times Square in New York.

To celebrate their idol’s birthday, Sesh’s fans took to New York’s Times Square to have him featured on a billboard.

Sesh is one of the few Telugu actors to be featured on a billboard in the iconic Times Square.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “This is such a beautiful gesture from my fans in New York for my birthday. The clip is airing today and tomorrow on the billboard in Times Square. I was very deeply touched.”

The actor, who received a lot of good response for his work in the trilingual film ‘Major’, celebrated his birthday on December 17.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up to release his next project with Shruti Haasan, while he shoots for ‘Goodachari 2’.

