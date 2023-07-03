scorecardresearch
After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

Prabhas will be courting the audience yet again with 'Salaar', the Telugu action film helmed by Prasanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

By Agency News Desk
'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas
Prabhas | Salaar

The teaser of film, set in the coal mining town of Godavarikhani in Telangana, will be out on July 6, it was announced on Monday. 'Salaar' also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The teaser of film, set in the coal mining town of Godavarikhani in Telangana, will be out on July 6, it was announced on Monday. ‘Salaar’ also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The film’s other stars are Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. Its music is by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda. ‘Salaar’ is slated for a September 28 release.

The official handle of Hombale Films, the production house behind the film, shared a dark and intriguing new poster, and tweeted: “Brace yourself for the most violent man, #Salaar, Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM on Hombale Films.”

Prabhas will also be seen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Project K’, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
