scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who went on a bike trip to Nepal, gifted his fellow rider a BMW superbike worth over Rs 12 lakh for orgnising it.

By Agency News Desk
Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip
Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who went on a bike trip to Nepal, gifted his fellow rider a BMW superbike worth over Rs 12 lakh for orgnising it.

Ajith gave a present to his fellow rider named Sugat Satpathy by gifting him a superbike. The two got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022.

Satpathy took to Instagram and shared that he had organised a bike tour for Ajith twice. He was recently gifted a BMW superbike.

According to bikedekho.com, the on road price for the superbike is listed at Rs. 12.95 lakh.

For the caption, he wrote: “As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings.”

“I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out from my monotonous life, I knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have a meaning.”

“During the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar, who is one of the biggest super star of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker, who rides Adventure bike with pure class.”

Satpathy added: “Later, I organised a complete north-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal and Bhutan with me… Which we completed Recently on 6th of May.”

“Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises.”

“This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him. YES! IT’S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn’t think twice.”

Satpathy said that Ajith just wanted to give him the bike.

“He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS, capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe.”

“He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You’re the best, Anna.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’
Next article
'Killing Boris Johnson' sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

High exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide linked with Covid severity, death

Sports

TPL: Paes, Yatin come together to acquire latest franchise from Bengal set to compete in Season 5

Technology

Corporates, govt collaboration to further empower Indian startups: Chandrasekhar

News

Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick Jonas became ‘The Voice’ judge

News

'Killing Boris Johnson' sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes

News

25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

News

Florence Pugh says Indie film community people were 'pissed' when she joined MCU

News

‘I never really considered becoming a singer,’ says comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui

Technology

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

News

BTS V shares pictures with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum

Technology

Audio streaming platform SoundCloud sacks 8% of workforce

Technology

Govt's IT spending in India to reach $11.6 bn in 2023

News

'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor

News

Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for 'Big Band Theory'

Technology

LG announces OLED TV line-up in India, including 97-inch TV

News

Kabir Bedi to make his Kannada debut with ‘Koragajja’

Health & Lifestyle

Heat can trigger mental health issues: KGMU experts

Sports

CSD, RFEF, LaLiga join forces in campaign against racism

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US