Ajith Kumar returns from Azerbaijan for ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ shoot

Ajith Kumar has returned to Chennai for completing the shoot of his upcoming film 'Vidaa Muyarchi' after going to Azerbaijan to shoot certain scenes of the film.

By Agency News Desk
Tamil star Ajith Kumar has returned to Chennai for completing the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after going to Azerbaijan to shoot certain scenes of the film.

Spotted at Chennai airport, the actor was surrounded by his crew and largely refused to speak much to the paparazzi who were clicking pictures of him, and probing him with questions.

The crew of the film has refused to make any comments regarding how shooting is going on.

His appearance at the airport went viral as netizens and journalists were quick to spot him.

Dragging his suitcase along with him, the ‘Vedalam’ actor was all style as he donned a black coat, stylish black glasses, a white shirt, black pants, and matching shoes.

While making his exit from the airport he was constantly probed by the paparazzi though he refused to say anything and quietly stepped into his car, heading most likely to his residence.

Written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and is gearing up to release in 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
