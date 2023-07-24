scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun hits 1 million followers on 'Threads'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star Allu Arjun has amassed one million followers on the recently launched ‘Threads’ platform, just within a few days, and by doing so becomes the first Indian star to hit the coveted number.

Allu Arjun has always been known for the special relationship he shares with his fans around the world, and as a reflection of that has dominated all social media platforms where he engages with his fans regularly.

His fanbase continues to expand exponentially around the world, owing to his brilliant performance on screen and charismatic personality off it.

On ‘Threads’, Allu Arjun just has one post, which is a monochrome photo of the actor.

His fandom reached new heights with his incredible and unbelievably versatile performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the craze for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which continues to top the most anticipated movies list.

Allu Arjun also has a special following for his life choices and demeanor off screen with his sense of style, his care for the environment and sustainable living, as well as his natural humility at any forum.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath for his next appearance on the silver screen as they celebrate his every announcement and collaboration, each of which seems to only get bigger and better each time.

He will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, the Telugu-language action drama ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

It also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

–IANS

sp/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China to send zebrafish to space to study bone loss in astronauts
Next article
Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection
This May Also Interest You
News

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

News

OTT has changed life of writers: Mona Singh

News

Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' to be showcased at IFFSA Canada

News

Performing in BRIC Festival was a moment of manifestation for Raja Kumari

Sports

Indian men's, women’s teams aim to excel in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Sports

SL v PAK: Bowlers, Abdullah, Masood put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

Technology

Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection

Technology

China to send zebrafish to space to study bone loss in astronauts

News

Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain

Sports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

News

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US