Anand Pandit: The story ‘Baap Manus’ is universal

After his pan-Indian biggie, ‘Kabzaa’, producer Anand Pandit is once again foraying into the regional market, with the Marathi family entertainer, ‘Baap Manus’. Headlined by Yogesh Phulphagar, this film is Pandit’s sixth association with actor Pushkar Jog after ‘Well Done Baby’ and ‘Victoria’.

Dwelling on the plot, Anand Pandit says, “This emotional drama takes us through the layered emotions of a father who has to raise his daughter single-handedly. As a father, I could easily resonate with the storyline, and working on this project was an emotional experience for me. ‘Baap Manus’ is truly a universally relatable film.”

Pandit has produced the film along with Roopa Pandit and Pushkar Jog and he shares, “Pushkar and I work well together because for us, a well-crafted storyline is the most important regardless of its genre. It could be an action thriller, a comedy or a horror film but it must have a strong story. We were both looking for a family entertainer about relationships and ‘Baap Manus’ has turned out to be a very poignant and sensitive film. I am sure it will appeal to audiences across all ages.”

‘Baap Manus’ will also see the return of singer, video jockey and actor Anusha Dandekar to the big screen. It also stars child artist Keya Ingle along with Kushal Badrike, and Shubhangi Gokhale. Majorly shot in London, the film is slated to hit the big screen on Father’s Day (June 18).