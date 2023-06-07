scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations

God Of Masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass and action entertainer with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi

By Agency News Desk
Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations
Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations

God Of Masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s mass and action entertainer with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is being made on a high budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner.

The makers are providing back-to-back treats to fans for Balakrishna’s birthday (June 10). The title of the movie will be unveiled on June 8. The makers who are aggressively promoting the movie have chosen 108 locations where 108 hoardings of title posters will be installed. 9:10 a.m. is the auspecious time locked for the same. A few bigger surprises are planned for Balakrishna’s birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

The makers on Ugadi eve released two posters to unveil two different looks of Balakrishna in the movie.

S. Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C. Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

NBK108 is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela.The writer and director is Anil Ravipudi, while the producers are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Music is directed by S. Thaman, and the film is edited by Tammi Raju. The production designer is Rajeevan. The executive producer of the fillm is S. Krishna.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta share reunion video; PriyAnkit fans are melting
Next article
Siddharth's video of singing at Sharwanand's wedding goes viral
This May Also Interest You
News

'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery

Technology

Samsung may bring dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Health & Lifestyle

Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study

News

Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures lit

Health & Lifestyle

Mine contractors throw caution to wind, make villagers of rural Bhopal gasp for every breath

Sports

India's MMA fighter Angad to defend Flyweight title against Brazil's Hugo on July 1

News

'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy

News

OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9

Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Technology

Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

News

Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

News

Actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh L. Sajnani

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

Sports

India U-17s have all the tools to create history, says former junior midfielder Ricky Shabong

News

Siddharth's video of singing at Sharwanand's wedding goes viral

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US