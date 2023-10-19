scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Basil Joseph leads family on to a crazy ride in Malayalam film 'Falimy'

The Malayalam family period drama film ‘Falimy’ by director Nithish Sahadev has unveiled its first glimpse.

By Agency News Desk
Basil Joseph leads family on to a crazy ride in Malayalam film 'Falimy'
Basil Joseph leads family on to a crazy ride in Malayalam film 'Falimy' _ pic courtesy news agency

The Malayalam family period drama film ‘Falimy’ by director Nithish Sahadev has unveiled its first glimpse. A teaser of the light-hearted film presents glimpses of a family embarking on a thrilling adventure with actor Basil Joseph taking up the reins.

Much of the first glimpse shows a very comedic moment between the family members where Sandeep Pradeep is telling Basil Joseph that the solution to his problem in terms of living, is to live together.

The clip then showcases the other characters which include the actresses Meenaraj, Manju Pillai, and actor Jagdish. The role of Jagdish seems to be one of more serious capacity as he is seen standing outside a train station, yelling at the others.

Sandeep who is the comic master in the film gives a very clever nod to Thalapathy Vijay, talking about his slow-motion walking, something which the ‘Leo’ actor is known to do.

However, when Basil starts to walk like that he starts to ask him just why he is deliberately moving like that while brushing his teeth, as well as mocking his exercise.

Then, the family hits an unexpected snag and embark on a personal adventure where much of family dynamics come out, more so as everyone explores the ups and downs of their relationships.

With top-notch cinematography and amusing screenplay, ‘Falimy’ seems to have a more experimental style to filmmaking, particularly because the whole thing just seems very self-aware, making fun of traditional tropes with references to them.

The movie is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and boasts a stellar cast which consists of Basil Joseph, Sandeep Pradeep, Jagdish, Meenaraj, and Manju Pillai in key roles. ‘Falimy’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Old ties crack as Abhilash tries work-life balance in 'Aspirants S2' trailer
Next article
Isha Sharma: Shooting for 'Pashminna' in Kashmir added extra layer of motivation
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US