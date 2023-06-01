scorecardresearch
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing in Chapra

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in leg due to celebratory firing in an event in Bihar's Chapra, police said

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in leg due to celebratory firing in an event in Bihar’s Chapra, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred during a private event when she was performing on the stage in Sendhuar village under Janata Bazar police station in the district. Nisha was taken to Max hospital in Patna and her condition is stable. Her family members also reached the hospital.

Nisha Upadhyay was invited by a person named Virendra Singh in Sendhuar village. During the event, some people started firing in the air and one of the bullets hit her leg. Following the incident chaos took place at the venue and those who were involved in celebratory firing fled from the spot.

“As soon as we received information about celebratory firing in the event, we reached there. Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay sustained a gunshot injury in her leg. We are making efforts to identify the accused. Formal complaints have not been received so far,” said Nasiruddin Khan, SHO of Janata Bazar police station.

