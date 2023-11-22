Chennai police books Mansoor Ali Khan for his controversial remark on Trisha Krishnan

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently made derogatory remarks against Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, has been booked by Chennai police over his comments. As per a media report, the National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The controversy erupted when Mansoor said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

Trisha responded to the comments through her social media and blasted the actor who has worked with her in ‘Leo’.

Taking to X, she wrote a long note bashing Mansoor for his distasteful remarks.

She wrote “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.”

She went on: “He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”