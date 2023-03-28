scorecardresearch
Chiranjeevi honours ‘our Oscar winners’ SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani on Ram Charan’s birthday

Star Chiranjeevi honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani at actor-son Ram Charan's birthday. He said that the win Telugus achieved for Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history.

By News Bureau
Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page to share pictures. The image shows Chiranjeevi handing over a big bouquet of flowers and shawl to honour Rajamouli and his wife. In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife are being honoured with a shawl and a bouquet.

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film ‘RRR’ made India proud as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, ‘Naatu Naatu’ made history after contending against songs such as ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

