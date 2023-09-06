scorecardresearch
'Dawshom Awbotaar' poster showcases 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu

By Agency News Desk
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jisshu U Sengupta are set to star in the upcoming Bengali film ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ along with Anirban Bhattacharya and Jaya Ahsan. The official poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it shows ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, each with its own unique symbolism and purpose like Lord Rama (The Bow and Arrow), Matsya (The Fish), Narasimha (The Man Lion), Parasurama (The Axe), Lord Budhha (Buddhist Prayer Wheel), Kalki (White Chess Horse -The Mighty Warrior), Vamana (The Bonsai Plant), Varaha (The Boar Tooth), Kurma (The Tortoise) and Lord Krishna (Peacock Feather).

The film marks Bengali cinema’s inaugural venture into the realm of prequels and a cop universe, and has Srijit Mukherji at the helm of affairs.

As per the makers, within the poster’s imagery lies a complex puzzle, featuring depictions of cult characters Probir Roy Chowdhury and Bijoy Poddar played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya respectively while Jisshu U Sengupta and Jaya Ahsan will also be contributing to the shroud of mystery woven by the lens.

The music of the film has been crafted by Anupam Roy, while Indraadip Dasgupta once again enriched the cinematic experience with his mastery over the background score.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni, Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ is all set to release in cinemas during Durga Pooja.

