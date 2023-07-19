scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone to miss 'Project K' grand event at SDCC in wake of Hollywood strikes

Deepika Padukone is set to give a miss to the grand 'Project K' event organised for the film at the San Diego Comic-Con to be held on July 20.

Actress Deepika Padukone, whose first look from the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Project K’ was released recently, is set to give a miss to the grand event organised for the film at the San Diego Comic-Con to be held on July 20. The reason behind the actress not attending the event is the ongoing Hollywood strikes by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

The actress will skip the event as a show of solidarity with the film, television and radio artistes in the US, who are on a strike in the wake of increased dependency on artificial intelligence and the decrease in residual incomes by the big Hollywood studios.

Earlier, the other cast members of the film like Prabhas and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan along with Rana Daggubati landed up in San Diego to attend the grand launch event of the film at SDCC.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Prabhas alongside Nag Ashwin, on July 20. During this panel, the creators of ‘Project K’ will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s grandest stage.

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The highly anticipated sci-fi drama has become a major talking point, not just in the Indian film industry but globally.

The filmmakers are gearing up to unveil the teaser and the official title of ‘Project K’ at the H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con marking another milestone in the Indian film industry’s history.

Directed by the National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ promises to take audiences on a thrilling and immersive journey where science fiction seamlessly merges with drama. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

