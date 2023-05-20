scorecardresearch
Deluged with b'day wishes, Jr NTR says fans 'my anchor, rock, pillar of support'

Junior NTR, who turned 40 on Saturday, said that fans have been his "anchor, rock and pillar of support".

Popular Tollywood actor Junior NTR, who turned 40 on Saturday, said that fans have been his “anchor, rock and pillar of support”.

Thanking the fans for their birthday wishes, the actor issued a statement. “Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I’ve been a part of, has been for my fans,” Jr NTR said.

“My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion,” he said.

The actor also thanked his fans for their overwhelming response to ‘Devara’.

On the eve of his birthday, Junior NTR had revealed the first look-poster of his 30th film. Titled ‘Devara’, the Koratala Siva directorial has Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Junior NTR said: “I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day!”

