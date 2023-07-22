scorecardresearch
Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, has finally kicked off his ‘Oo Antava Tour’ in the United States of America, and is now gearing up to take music lovers on a sonic journey in San Jose on Saturday.

The tour commenced on July 2 in Dallas, followed by the gig in Philadelphia on July 8 and in Seattle on July 15. Ahead of his next stop at the San Jose Civic Park, the composer recently posted a video on Instagram, hyping up fans even more for the ‘Oo Antava Tour’. Posting a video citing his own excitement as well as introducing some of his fellow artists, he captioned; “HELLOOOO..SAN JOSE ..BAY AREA! Get Ready to ROCK with Us.”

Alongside DSP, the clip also featured popular singers like Sagar, Rita, Prudhvi, Indravathi Chauhan, Hemachandra, and Mangli, as well as the tour’s host, Anusaya Bharadwaj. The clip then showed each individual’s singing style and finally DSP entering the stage in full style amid a massive crowd cheering him on.

One of Tollywood’s biggest composers, DSP is known for his eclectic style which is marked by a flair for the dramatic and a composition style which has a trademark for experimentation. In addition, he is also known for his remixed versions of several Tamil and Hindi songs.

While he has composed several item numbers, he has also experimented with various other genres such as pop, pop rock, power pop, punk rock, alternative rock, hard rock, folk, film music, world music, classical, electronica, R&B and hip hop making him much more experimental composer than most.

The gig at San Jose will be in the vicinity of the San Diego Comic Con in the bay area of California where panels of several movies, comics, and serials such as ‘Dune 2’, ‘The Continental’, ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Star Wars’ among others will be held.

The ‘Oo Antava Tour’ will culminate in a rocking grand finale on July 29 in Chicago.

DSP also has an interesting lineup of ventures on the horizon. These include dishing out new tracks for big Tollywood films such as ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Suriya 42’.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
